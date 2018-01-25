SK Benesov offers Nigerian prodigy a professional leeway

Nigerian born defender Tobiloba Akinpelu has attracted the interest of Czech Republic third division side SK Benesov and he is trying out with the modest club to see if he can help the club gain promotion to the upper tier of the Bohemian Football League.

The 19-year-old left fullback was spotted by Nigerian born Europe based FIFA licensed agent Kennedy Chukwuodii whose Kenys Sports Agency manages African football talents for clubs in Europe.

Chukwuodii whose last visit to Nigeria was in 2015 is excited about his discovery.

“Tobi is truly a young player with a big heart and I believe he can excel if he remains focused, I was impressed with his profile immediately my partner in Nigeria told me about him”.

The product of FootballCV International Football Academy in England is optimistic about his chances of making the cut in Benesov.

“I have always wanted to play football and this is an opportunity to begin my professional career and I hope to tie-up a contract with the club”

Co-incidentally, Akinpelu celebrated his 19th year birthday as an SK Benesov summer window prospect.

