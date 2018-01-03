 Slave Trade: Nigeria Sends Probe Panel To Libya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Slave Trade: Nigeria Sends Probe Panel To Libya

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a fact-finding team to Libya to investigate slave trading reports involving Nigerian victims in the North African country. The team is expected to meet with officials of the Libyan government, Nigerian embassy officials and Nigerian citizens in the country, and members of international agencies working on migration issues…

The post Slave Trade: Nigeria Sends Probe Panel To Libya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.