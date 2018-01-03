Slave Trade: Nigeria Sends Probe Panel To Libya

The Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a fact-finding team to Libya to investigate slave trading reports involving Nigerian victims in the North African country. The team is expected to meet with officials of the Libyan government, Nigerian embassy officials and Nigerian citizens in the country, and members of international agencies working on migration issues…

The post Slave Trade: Nigeria Sends Probe Panel To Libya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

