Slay Queen Rains Curses On Yahoo Boys For allegedly Using Her Fellow Slay Queen “Classic White” For Ritual
Few days ago, a Nigerian lady identified as “Classic White” passed on to glory. Friends and bestie and her boyfriend paid their tribute. Rumour being circulated on social media has it that Classic White was used for ritual by a yahoo boy but it wasn’t confirmed. This rumour didn’t go down well with fellow slay […]
The post Slay Queen Rains Curses On Yahoo Boys For allegedly Using Her Fellow Slay Queen “Classic White” For Ritual appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!