Snow falls in Sahara desert for third time in 40 years – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Snow falls in Sahara desert for third time in 40 years
The Independent
Snow has fallen in the Sahara, covering desert dunes in a layer up to 16 inches deep. Snow started falling on the Algerian town of Ain Sefra in the early hours of Sunday morning, giving children an opportunity to race each other down the slopes …
Snow Fall in the Sahara Desert for 3rd-Straight Year
Snow covers parts of the SAHARA DESERT for the third time in 40 years as freak storm sees 16 INCHES fall in one day
Even the Sahara Desert can't escape this cold snap
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!