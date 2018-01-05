 So Romantic! Soldier Kneels Down in His Uniform, Proposes to His Girlfriend at a Lagos Mall (Photos) | Nigeria Today
So Romantic! Soldier Kneels Down in His Uniform, Proposes to His Girlfriend at a Lagos Mall (Photos)

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian soldier identified simply as Timothy proposed to his girlfriend at Maryland mall in the commercial city of Lagos. The young man who after seven years of dating, was pictured as he knelt down and popped the question ‘will you marry me”, and she said YES!!!. See more photos below;

