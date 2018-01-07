So Sad! Four Teenage Girls Drown In Jigawa Pond

Residents of Sakwaya, a village in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Saturday witness tragedy when four teenage girls reportedly drawned in a pond while searching for firewood. The incident occurred ‎in the afternoon when the little girls attempted to swim across a stagnant pond at Farantama district under Albasu local government of Kano state. The girls‎, […]

