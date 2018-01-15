So Sad: Lady Left In Tears At Ikeja Mall After Her Man Rejected Her Marriage Proposal – Video

It is in deed a sad experience for this lovely lady and she will never forget it in life. Maybe their is a reason ladies hate to ask men out or propose marriage to them in this part of the world (Africa).

Over the weekend, a Nigerian lady was so embarrassed by her boyfriend at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos State. Though one other lady pulled this stunt on her boyfriend at a beach in Lagos and it worked out pretty well for her as her man accepted the proposal in tears of joy.

But it worked out the opposite for this pretty lady as she knelt down in the mall and proposed to her man, but instead of accepting the ring, he stalled for some time then whispered something into her ear and walked away.

The woman who was obviously embarrassed then got up crying, as her friends consoled her.

This one wey ladies dey propose to men this days, is the world coming to an end??….lol.

See video below…..