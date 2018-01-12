 So Sad!! Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi’s Mother Is Dead (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Sad!! Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi’s Mother Is Dead (Photos)

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It’s rather a sad time for Nollywood actor, yomi Fabiyi, as the actor losses is dear mother. The nollywood actor disclosed the news that his late mother lived a fulfilled life as she knew and was prepared to leave this sinful world which made her send for her church members to come pray for her. […]

The post So Sad!! Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi’s Mother Is Dead (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.