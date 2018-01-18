SO SAD! See what taking hard drugs did to an intelligent man who couldn’t get a job in Delta

A man simply identified as Precious is set to undergo treatment in a Psychiatric Hospital in Benin, Edo state after breaking down mentally due to hard drugs. According to reports, the man from Delta state is a well educated man who is said to have been intelligent and bright during his school days. According to […]

The post SO SAD! See what taking hard drugs did to an intelligent man who couldn’t get a job in Delta appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

