So There’s A Caracal Strolling Around Lion’s Head [Video]

Most sightings on Lion’s Head these days consist of #fitfluencers doing their best to rack up some likes on Instagram, in what one might consider their ‘natural habitat’.

If you’re lost with that #fitfluencers reference you can play catch up here, but let’s talk about the very rare sighting that greeted two paragliders looking to enjoy an early morning flight off Lion’s Head.

Louis Stanford spoke to News24:

“When we arrived at the launch at 6h30, Iain spotted the Caracal in the bushes, feeding on something”… It disappeared for a few minutes, then suddenly reappeared on the mat, unperturbed by our presence. It stayed near us for about 10 minutes, before heading down the mountain towards Clifton.”

There’s something exhilarating about knowing these beautiful animals manage to elude almost all human interaction just above the city:

If you’re keen to find out more about our City’s caracals, as well as what to do if you’re lucky enough to see one, then check out The Urban Caracal Project.

[source:news24]

