Sokoto govt. firm sign MoU on new sugar factory
The Sokoto State Government, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goronyo Sugar Company for the establishment of a new sugar factory in the state. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Bashir Garba and the Managing Director of the company, Hamza Sambo, signed the MoU at the Sokoto Government House.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!