 Sokoto’s finance, debt profile healthy, says Tambuwal | Nigeria Today
Sokoto’s finance, debt profile healthy, says Tambuwal

Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said yesterday that he did not collect a loan worth over N100 billion last year, contrary to insinuation by detractors. He also lambasted some elite in the state who are sponsoring some misguided individuals in order to tarnish his image. Tambuwal made the assertion at a Stakeholders Summit on […]

