Soldiers Allegedly Shoot Dead Some Residents Protesting Against Fulani Herdsmen Killings In Benue State
Resident of Benue state are at the moment staging a protest in the state capital, Makurdi, over the repeated attacks carried out by suspected herdsmen in some communities in the state. Just yesterday, suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state, killing over 20 persons mostly women […]
