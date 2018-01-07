Soldiers On Manhunt For Suspect Who Decapitated Their Colleague Burn Over 50 Houses

Soldiers have razed over 50 houses in Toru-Ndoro community, Bayelsa State in a hunt for an alleged soldier killer who allegedly beheaded their colleague. a body of Ijaw youths and the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, have appealed with the authorities to arrest the suspects rather than the bombing and razing of buildings. The soldiers were […]

The post Soldiers On Manhunt For Suspect Who Decapitated Their Colleague Burn Over 50 Houses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

