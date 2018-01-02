Solidstar Parts Ways With Record Label “Achievas Entertainment” After 10 Years

Nigerian Afropop star Joshua Iniyezo popularly known as Solidstar has parted ways with his record label, Achievas Entertainment, 10 years after he first got signed to the label.

The artiste took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 1, to announce the development.

He wrote: “I, Joshua Iniyezo AKA Solidstar wish to use this opportunity to thank my former label, Achievas Ent, for being there for me over 10 years.” “Words cannot express how grateful I am, special S/O to @ossyachievas @colepeter my bosses and the entire team for having my back u r still my family even as I begin another chapter career wise #Shaba!”

In the same vein, the record label also announced his exit on its Instagram page.

“We wish to hereby inform the public that Achievas Entertainment has ended its contract agreement with musician, Solidstar @officialsolidstar. “The two parties reached a mutual decision to end the contract after working for over 10 years together. All previous recording audios, music videos, albums of the singer remains property of Achievas Entertainment. We wish him all the best as he starts a new life!”

In April 2017, Solidstar released the visuals to his 2016 smash hit ‘Nwa Baby’ featuring venerated afro-pop legend 2face Idibia (a.k.a 2Baba).

