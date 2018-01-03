Some Android games are listening in on your TV viewing habits
Data is the currency of the digital age, and some Android games could be listening to your microphone to monitor your TV viewing habits and further refine the ads you’re served, according to an investigation.
The post Some Android games are listening in on your TV viewing habits appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!