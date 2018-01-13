 Some NPP members unhappy with Amidu’s appointment- Baako – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Some NPP members unhappy with Amidu’s appointment- Baako – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Some NPP members unhappy with Amidu's appointment- Baako
Myjoyonline.com
It has emerged some members of the governing New Patriotic Party are unhappy with the president's appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor. The unnamed members, some of whom confided in the Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Malik
Appointing Amidu as Special Prosecutor 'wise and prudent' – Emile ShortGhanaWeb
Martin Amidu Still A Member Of NDC But,…. – Gen. MosquitoPeace FM Online
Lawyer downplays Amidu's appointment as Special ProsecutorCitifmonline
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –YEN.COM.GH
all 40 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.