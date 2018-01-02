Some People Still Complain That Nigeria Is Islamised – MURIC
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) observes that today’s holiday fully consolidated the two-day Christmas holiday and enabled Nigerian Christians to kick off the 2018 Christo-Western Gregorian calendar However, conscious Nigerian Muslims, particularly stakeholders in the welfare of Muslims as well as the growth and development of Islam in Nigeria, approached today’s holiday with mixed feelings. […]
The post Some People Still Complain That Nigeria Is Islamised – MURIC
