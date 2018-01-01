 Some Twitter Users Recounts How They Voted For Buhari And Their Regrets Afterwards – Must Read | Nigeria Today
Some Twitter Users Recounts How They Voted For Buhari And Their Regrets Afterwards – Must Read

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Its interesting how our most treasured and thought-after dreams can turn back to hunt us and become the most dreaded dreams in our lives. That is why the saying “be careful what you wish for” came into consideration. 
Almost every Nigeria wanted CHANGE I guess from PDP administration in 2015 and the change we got has been the negative one instead of the one we actually voted for, positive change. Well, today some Twitter users are recounting how they struggled to vote for Buhari during the presidential election in 2015 but regrets their actions in 2017
See tweets below:

