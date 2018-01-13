#SoundcityMVP2017 Review: The music industry is yet to value the ladies – YNaija
YNaija
#SoundcityMVP2017 Review: The music industry is yet to value the ladies
YNaija
Sheyi Shay, Niniola, Simi, and Yemi Alade all had smashing successes in 2017, but only Tiwa Savage was judged as being valuable enough for any awards at the Soundcity MVP held Friday in Lagos. Tiwa's award was in the best female MVP category, beating …
