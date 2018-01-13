 #SoundcityMVP2017 Review: The music industry is yet to value the ladies – YNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#SoundcityMVP2017 Review: The music industry is yet to value the ladies – YNaija

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

#SoundcityMVP2017 Review: The music industry is yet to value the ladies
YNaija
Sheyi Shay, Niniola, Simi, and Yemi Alade all had smashing successes in 2017, but only Tiwa Savage was judged as being valuable enough for any awards at the Soundcity MVP held Friday in Lagos. Tiwa's award was in the best female MVP category, beating
Buzzing Today: Nigerians Drag Diamond Platnumz For Winning 'Best Male Artiste of the year'Information Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.