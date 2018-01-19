South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago – Statement of Monetary Policy Committee On 18 January 2018 – AllAfrica.com
|
Citifmonline
|
South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago – Statement of Monetary Policy Committee On 18 January 2018
AllAfrica.com
In recent weeks, some of the risks to the inflation outlook have dissipated somewhat. The rand appreciated following the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference. Also, Eskom was granted a lower-than-expected tariff increase. While S&P …
MPC to retain interest rate at 14% — Emefiele
SARB's rates decision broadly in line with expectations
BoG's MPC meets over economy today
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!