 South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago – Statement of Monetary Policy Committee On 18 January 2018 – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago – Statement of Monetary Policy Committee On 18 January 2018 – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Citifmonline

South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago – Statement of Monetary Policy Committee On 18 January 2018
AllAfrica.com
In recent weeks, some of the risks to the inflation outlook have dissipated somewhat. The rand appreciated following the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference. Also, Eskom was granted a lower-than-expected tariff increase. While S&P
MPC to retain interest rate at 14% — EmefieleVanguard
SARB's rates decision broadly in line with expectationsFin24
BoG's MPC meets over economy todayCitifmonline
Bizcommunity.com –Brinkwire (press release)
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.