South Africa Has A New Dollar Billionaire

Imagine only being a rand billionaire – ugh, the shame.

You’re only playing in the minor leagues then, because if you really want to walk the walk you’ll need a billion US dollars.

One more South African has now been added to that exclusive list – so exclusive, in fact, that only 23 people throughout the whole of Africa feature.

That’s two more than featured on the Forbes “Africa Rich list” from last year, so onwards and upwards.

Before we get to South Africa’s new addition, a few details from Business Tech:

…the 23 dollar billionaires across Africa…are worth a combined $75.4 billion, compared to $70 billion in January 2017. The richest African, for the seventh year in a row, is Nigerian cement and commodities tycoon Aliko Dangote, with a net worth that Forbes pegs at $12.2 billion, up $100 million from a year ago. South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer is second with a net worth of $7.7 billion, up $700 million from last year, while Richemont’s Johann Rupert rounded off the top three with a net worth of $7.2 billion. Including Rupert and Oppenheimer, eight South Africans feature on the list, making it the African country with the most billionaires.

Drum roll for the latest name on the list please…

Enter Michiel Le Roux, the founder of Johannesburg-listed Capitec Bank Holdings, whose stock has climbed more than 50% in the past year, making Le Roux a new billionaire worth $1,2 billion (R15 billion).

That’ll do just fine. You’ll find his Forbes profile HERE.

One last look at SA’s richest peeps before we’re out of here:

I’d also go by Christo if my full name was Christoffel.

[sources:businesstech&forbes]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

