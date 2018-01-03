South Africa: NHBRC Dispatches Inspectors to Storm-Hit Protea Glen – AllAfrica.com
South Africa: NHBRC Dispatches Inspectors to Storm-Hit Protea Glen
AllAfrica.com
The National Home Builders' Registration Council (NHBRC) is conducting an assessment of the state of houses in Protea Glen, Soweto, following the devastating storm last week. On Saturday, a storm ripped through houses in several parts of Johannesburg …
