South Africa rand expected to weaken as fiscal worries return – Nasdaq

South Africa rand expected to weaken as fiscal worries return
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) – The rand is likely to weaken over 12 percent this year, hit by doubts about how much the new leader of the ruling African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, a promised reformer, can do for South Africa's ailing economy …
