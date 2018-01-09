 South Africa Train Collision Injures 200 People – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
South Africa Train Collision Injures 200 People – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 9, 2018


South Africa Train Collision Injures 200 People
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Around 200 people were injured on Tuesday when two passenger trains collided in a suburb of South Africa's main city Johannesburg, emergency services network ER24 said. "The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet
