South African business leader snubs Trump in Davos
The Nation Newspaper
South African business leader snubs Trump in Davos
The Nation Newspaper
The South African business leader who called for a boycott of Donald Trump's closing World Economic Forum speech on Friday afternoon has explained why Africans were angry with the U.S. president and why some of them did not attend his Davos speech …
