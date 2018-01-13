 South African protesters ransack H&M stores over ‘racist’ Ad | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South African protesters ransack H&M stores over ‘racist’ Ad

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

Protesters angered by a “racist” H&M advertisement ransacked several of the Swedish fashion group’s South African stores on Saturday. “The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters targeted six H&M stores in the Gauteng province, where South Africa’s economic hub of Johannesburg is located, tearing down shop displays and throwing clothes around. “In one instance, officers fired […]

The post South African protesters ransack H&M stores over ‘racist’ Ad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.