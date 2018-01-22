South Africa’s ANC discussing Jacob Zuma’s Removal
South Africa’s ruling party discussed this week removing President Jacob Zuma as head of state but no decision or date for his departure was agreed, Secretary-General Ace Magashule said on Monday. There has been widespread speculation in local media that the African National Congress’ (ANC) 80-member Executive Committee passed a resolution this week calling for […]
Comments
