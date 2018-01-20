South Africa’s ANC to force Zuma to quit as president – eNCA TV

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Saturday it would work for close coordination between the party and the government, declining to comment on a report its executive planned to force Jacob Zuma to step down as president.

South Africa’s eNCA television station said on Saturday morning, the ANC’s National Executive Committee had resolved on Friday evening to request Zuma to resign and if he refuses he will be forced to step down by the party’s top six official, Reuters reports.

Asked about the report, ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko said: “We can’t confirm rumours of things that we don’t know. The NEC has issued a statement on the totality of discussions yesterday.”

The post South Africa’s ANC to force Zuma to quit as president – eNCA TV appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

