 South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins 5th Grammy
South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins 5th Grammy

Jan 29, 2018

South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won their fifth Grammy award on Sunday at the 60th Grammys Ceremony. The group won in the Best World Music Album category for their album “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration.” The group was nominated in two categories including the Best World Music Album category for ‘Shaka Zulu Revisited: […]

