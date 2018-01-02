South Africa’s rand firmer as dollar woes continue

South Africa’s rand was firmer on the first trading day of 2018, buoyed by improved sentiment for emerging currencies and a sluggish dollar.

At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.24 percent firmer at 12.3500 per dollar, slightly changed from its 2-1/2-year high of 12.2400.

The currency advanced by about 13 percent in 2017, making most of those gains after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president Jacob Zuma’s successor as head of the African National Congress (ANC) last Monday.

The dollar was near a three-month low versus a basket of major currencies in early trade.

Bonds were flat with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 at 8.605 percent.

Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.47 percent.

The post South Africa’s rand firmer as dollar woes continue appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

