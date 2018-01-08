South Korean Banks Face Scrutiny Over Crypto Exchange Ties
South Korea’s financial regulators began inspecting commercial banks to monitor their compliance with new cryptocurrency exchange rules.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!