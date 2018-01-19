Sovereign debt sell-off continues in Asia – Financial Times
Financial Times
Sovereign debt sell-off continues in Asia
The yields on 10-year US Treasuries pushed above its 2017 high in Asia as a sell-off in sovereign debt continued. Equities in Japan broke ranks with the rest of the region and Wall Street, rising in spite of a drop by the S&P 500, while oil prices were …
Asian Stocks Rise; Treasuries Steady After Drop: Markets Wrap
Treasury yields jump above 2.6% first time since March
