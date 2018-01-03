Spanish Maritime troops rescue 55 migrants – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Spanish Maritime troops rescue 55 migrants
TVC News
Fifty-five migrants trying to cross the ocean into Europe from North Africa have been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Motril. The migrants, including 2 women and 2 children, were rescued from a boat by Spanish maritime troops, and were helped …
Over 3000 Unaccompanied Moroccan Minors Crowding the Gates of Melilla
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!