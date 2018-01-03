 Spanish Maritime troops rescue 55 migrants – TVC News | Nigeria Today
Spanish Maritime troops rescue 55 migrants – TVC News

TVC News

Spanish Maritime troops rescue 55 migrants
Fifty-five migrants trying to cross the ocean into Europe from North Africa have been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Motril. The migrants, including 2 women and 2 children, were rescued from a boat by Spanish maritime troops, and were helped
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

