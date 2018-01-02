Spanish Report Claims Lionel Messi Has Asked Barcelona to Pursue Spurs Attacking Star – Sports Illustrated
Spanish Report Claims Lionel Messi Has Asked Barcelona to Pursue Spurs Attacking Star
Reports from Spain have claimed that Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has asked his club to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli. According to Spanish rumours site Diario Gol, the Argentine superstar is concerned with the lack midfield options on the bench …
