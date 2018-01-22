 Special forex window, others attract N7.406tn investments to stocks – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Special forex window, others attract N7.406tn investments to stocks – The Punch

Posted on Jan 22, 2018


Special forex window, others attract N7.406tn investments to stocks
Nine months after the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the foreign exchange window for investors and exporters, the equities market has witnessed an unprecedented growth by N7.406tn, which has led to the near doubling of the Nigerian Stock Exchange's
