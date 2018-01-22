Special forex window, others attract N7.406tn investments to stocks – The Punch
The Punch
Special forex window, others attract N7.406tn investments to stocks
The Punch
Nine months after the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the foreign exchange window for investors and exporters, the equities market has witnessed an unprecedented growth by N7.406tn, which has led to the near doubling of the Nigerian Stock Exchange's …
Expert advises on effective regulation, derivatives market
CBN Monetary Policies Aided NSE Growth In 2017- Onyema
