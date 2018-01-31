 SPECIAL REPORT: Nigerians returnees from Libya recount experience | Nigeria Today
SPECIAL REPORT: Nigerians returnees from Libya recount experience

Faith Oboh, 22, is the third in a family of 12 persons; the first daughter in a polygamous family who lost her mother before he finished with her secondary school’s education. Oboh is among the more than 200 returnees from Libya who had to undergo documentation organised by the Edo Anti-Human Trafficked and Illegal Migration […]

