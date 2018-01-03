Spend more time on improving economy, Nkanga urges leaders

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.), has advised Nigerian leaders not to devote too much time on politics this year, but look for ways of improving the country’s economy.

Nkanga, who spoke with Vanguard yesterday, in Uyo, lamented that the economy of the country had gone so bad that people could not even travel short distances to celebrate the 2017 Christmas with their relatives.

He said: “We have to be sincere here. Anybody that loves Nigeria will admit that the economy has gone bad. I am not too sure I can mention any part of our national life that one can really say we fared well last year. A lot of things have gone bad. But I think what is important now is for people to start looking at what can be put in place to ensure that Nigeria’s economy improves this year. And with the next line of elections coming, people no doubt are going to devote their time to political parties and that is not an important issue now.

“Nigeria must survive before the political parties. If there is no Nigeria there will be no PDP, there will be no APC. So I hope that the political players will start looking at things to make Nigeria a better country for us this year.”

