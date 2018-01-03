Spotlight: S. Koreans stage rally against Japan’s wartime sex slavery after secret deal revealed – Xinhua
|
UPI.com
|
Spotlight: S. Koreans stage rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery after secret deal revealed
Xinhua
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of South Koreans gathered outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul Wednesday to stage the protest against Japan's wartime sex slavery after a secret deal between the two countries was revealed last week. About 400 South …
Japan youngsters tap latest fashion, makeup trends via social media
South Korea appears to be alienating Japan right as they face the same nuclear threat
South Korean-Japanese ties thrown into doubt as 'comfort women' deal under scrutiny
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!