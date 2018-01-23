Sri Lanka female liquor ban violates international legal obligations: CPA – EconomyNext
|
Sri Lanka female liquor ban violates international legal obligations: CPA
EconomyNext
ECONOMYNEXT – Two fundamental rights petitions have been filed challenging the ban by Sri Lanka's government on women buying liquor from taverns and working where alcohol is made, with one saying it violates the country's international legal …
