 Sri Lanka female liquor ban violates international legal obligations: CPA – EconomyNext | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sri Lanka female liquor ban violates international legal obligations: CPA – EconomyNext

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Sri Lanka female liquor ban violates international legal obligations: CPA
EconomyNext
ECONOMYNEXT – Two fundamental rights petitions have been filed challenging the ban by Sri Lanka's government on women buying liquor from taverns and working where alcohol is made, with one saying it violates the country's international legal

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.