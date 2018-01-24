Stakeholders call out CA over telecos’ dominance report release – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Stakeholders call out CA over telecos' dominance report release
The Standard
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has been accused of implementing the contentious report on dominance in the country's telecommunications sector illegally. The accusations by the sector players come in the wake of the revival of plans for the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!