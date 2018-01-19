 Stanbic Bank Employee Beaten To Death By Police For Urinating in Public | Nigeria Today
Stanbic Bank Employee Beaten To Death By Police For Urinating in Public

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Banker at CFC Stanbic Bank, Nyali Branch in Kenya was beaten to death by five security guards for allegedly urinating at Nyali Centre’s parking lot. David Wokabi was attacked by the Solvit security guards on January 7 at around 3 am after relieving himself near a club at the Centre. The 35-year-old was assaulted and […]

