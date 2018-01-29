Star From ‘The Wonder Years’ Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

If you’re reading this it’s probably because you once watched The Wonder Years, in which case you’re really showing your age.

The show was yanked off the air back in 1993, before the filming of a seventh season, although rumour has it eTV are considering showing the series once they have ticked off 1 000 airings of Demolition Man.

That’s a joke, because they will never stop showing the Wesley Snipes classic.

Anyway one of the stars of The Wonder Years was Fred Savage, and apparently he had a large part to play in the show coming to an end.

A lawsuit was filed against Savage in 1993, by former costume designer Monique Long, with these details via the Daily Mail:

She alleged she couldn’t do her job and was fired because Savage, who was 16 at the time, asked to hold her hand, told her he wanted to have an affair and made repeated sexual comments. The Los Angeles Superior Court suit was dropped after an undisclosed out of court settlement was made, according to Page Six.

Also mentioned in the suit was Savage’s co-star Jason Hervey, who was 20 at the time. Long said she couldn’t comment on having her name brought up after 15 years ‘until I speak to my attorney.’

Savage’s on-screen mom in the show, Alley Mills, has lashed out at the lawsuit and defended Savage. She says the show was cancelled due to the lawsuit, and she was never given a proper chance to stick up for Fred:

“…that’s because of some completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage – who is like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the earth.’ She said that had it not been for ‘all that garbage,’ she thinks the show would’ve come back for a seventh season. ‘It was my dresser, and I don’t care if she’s listening – I probably shouldn’t be telling this, but I don’t care because it was so long ago and it’s gotta be over now.’ She said the #MeToo movement has caused innocent people to get ‘caught up’. ‘It’s very tricky,’ she explained.

If you’re thinking it’s odd that the news is only emerging now, then you can thank the TV network for writing a cheque:

[Mills] blames ABC for settling the case instead of bringing it before a jury. ‘You know, they bought her off, which really made me mad,’ she told the Post. ‘That was incorrigible that the network did that; they should never have paid her off. ‘They wanted to avoid a scandal or something, but it made them look guilty. You know, you don’t pay someone off when there was no crime, you just fire the girl.’

This won’t be the last cheque-writing story you’ll read this week, and what’s that saying about smoke and fire?

[source:dailymail]

