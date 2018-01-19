Start Your Weekend With A Look At The ‘Super Troopers 2’ Trailer [Video]

When the teaser for Super Troopers 2 was released at the end of August last year, each of us in the 2ov office quietly hoped that it wouldn’t be another Zoolander or Anchorman sequel situation.

You know those were both super average at best.

But now, judging by what the full trailer has to offer, The Broken Lizard comedy group appears to have brought it, reports Rolling Stone:

[T]he new clip provides some details to the film’s storyline. Apparently, a French-Canadian town is found to be in American territory and so the Vermont state troopers are assigned to take over the existing Canadian station and phase out the current Mountie unit. Naturally, wackiness ensues.

Along with an opening scene that has Farva shooting a bald eagle, it’s packed with snaps of goodness that we can’t help but chuckle at.

Please enjoy:

Arriving in cinemas on April 20, it’s the ideal way to celebrate 4/20, the [un]official international weed-smoking day.

[source:rollingstone]

