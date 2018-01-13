StarTimes upgrades bouquet with 5 channels – Daily Trust
StarTimes has upgraded its classic bouquet with the addition of 5 new and exciting channels at no extra cost for subscribers. A statement from StarTimes said the new channels now available on classic include Fox, ST Movie Plus, St Kung Fu, ST Novella …
