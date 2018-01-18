State caps flour price at Sh115 – The Standard
State caps flour price at Sh115
Speaking at the Galana irrigation scheme on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the Government was buying maize for Sh3,200 per 90kg bag yet millers were getting the same for a much cheaper price. “Most millers are buying maize at …
EXCLUSIVE: No Price Rise Beyond sh. 115. Government Warns Millers Against Hiking Unga Price
Millers increasing maize flour prices put on notice
