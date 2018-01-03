Zambia foreign minister Harry Kalaba resigns over ‘greed’ – BBC News
Zambia foreign minister Harry Kalaba resigns over 'greed'
Zambia's foreign minister has announced his resignation in a scathing Facebook post, denouncing the country's "path of insatiable greed and shame". Henry Kalaba said his decision was prompted by the "swelling" levels of corruption "perpetrated by those …
