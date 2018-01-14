 STATE OF THE NATION: It’s time to renegotiate our union – Tunde Bakare | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Dapo Akinrefon
Senior Pastor of the LatterRain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, in his state of the nation broadcast, declares that it is time to renegotiate Nigeria’s union.

He said: “What Nigeria needs now is not an election but a return to the drawing board. I call for restructuring and not for elections.‎”

In his speech, he said he was saddened about the terror attacks in worship centres‎ but assured that “this year promises to be a fruitful one.‎”

Clarifying the 12 prophecies he made on the first day 2018, he maintained that his declaration was a presidential announcement but a call for prayers.

‎According to him, “it is my destiny to shepherd this country into its destiny.

The declaration was not a presidential announcement but a call for prayers. Nowhere in my declaration did I say I was running for election.

While waiting on God, God said‎.
I am indeed running but not for elections but it is a race for destiny.”

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

