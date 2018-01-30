Stephanie Otobo denies new viral video, vows to mention her sponsors

In reaction to a video which surfaced online today, Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based stripper and musician has denied allegations that she was lured by Apostle Johnson Suleman to confess to having lied against the preacher over a cex scandal that rocked the internet in 2017. Stephanie Otobo Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in her Lagos hideout […]

The post Stephanie Otobo denies new viral video, vows to mention her sponsors appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

