Stephanie Otobo says she was Paid to defame Apostle Suleman | WATCH

Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Stephanie Otobo, the alleged mistress of Apostle Suleman, who accused him of impregnating and breaching the promise to marry her, has said she was paid to do so by Nigerian politicians. Otobo had in 2017 sued Suleman to the sum of ₦500 million for his breach of promise to marry her. Otobo had released screenshots of her […]

